Fireworks Dogs: Working to reunite lost pets with their families

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Thousands of San Diegans enjoyed the Fourth of July fireworks across the county, but pets did not.

Several dogs were spooked by the loud noises and bright lights. On Thursday, staff at the San Diego Humane Society worked to reunite lost animals with their owners.

Danee Cook with the San Diego Humane Society said officers responded to about 100 calls on Wednesday. “A lot of these dogs climbed, dug or broke through fences because they were so scared.”

While some pets with microchips, collars and / or tags were immediately reunited with their families Wednesday night, others with no identification were brought to the San Diego Humane Society.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were still several owners looking for their missing family members. One man came in looking for his dog, but sadly he did not find her.

The Humane Society is offering to waive reclaim and microchipping fees until July 8th. Pet owners will be asked for ownership proof like records and pictures.