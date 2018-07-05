Your Stories Investigates: The foreclosed home nightmare next door

SOUTH BAY (NEWS 8) – A house in the South Bay is attracting attention for all the wrong reasons. In Thursday's Your Stories Investigation, residents told News 8 they are fed up with a house they claimed is ruining their neighborhood and called it an eyesore.

According to neighbors, the house has been a mess for years, but it has gotten even worse since the owner passed away and her ex-boyfriend allegedly moved in.

Mario Martinez lives in the house next door. “I got the fence so high so I don’t have to look at it. You can’t even walk back there. It’s just a total mess. It’s just really bad and the concern to me now is the fire hazard.”

Martinez said he has lived in National City’s Lincoln Acres neighborhood for decades. According to him, the house has been an eyesore for much of that time

The front yard and the back yard of the home are littered with car parts, overgrown vegetation, furniture and animals.

Martinez said he has called the county. “I’ve called the county repeatedly. When I call the county about the rats, and I tell them look at the trash, you have to call this department or that department. The bees are another problem. I’m like – why can’t you take care of this?”

Martinez estimates he has complained to both the city and the county times – in part because of the mess, but also because the person living in the home is not the owner. According to Martinez, she died and her ex-boyfriend decided to take over and move in.

“We have asked him repeatedly and he’s really nice about it, but he never gets anything done. It’s gotten to the point now where you know, we are at our wits end. We don’t’ know what else to do.”

News 8 tried talking to Rueben Sanders last week, but he declined to comment. He instead began to film the News 8 crew as we shot this story.

On Thursday, he was paid a visit by the city’s fire marshal after News 8 made an inquiry. He was joined by hazmat and landscape experts to assess the situation.

In the meantime, News 8 has learned that the home was purchased by an investor on Monday during a foreclosure auction. Sanders has been asked to leave.

The new home owner told News 8 he plans to have the house cleaned up as soon as Sanders moves out.

Neighbors said they are optimistic about the changes that seem to be coming sooner than later.