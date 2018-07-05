Car Giveaway: Mechanic is driven to awesome act of charity - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Car Giveaway: Mechanic is driven to awesome act of charity

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A mechanic in Vista is looking for a person or family in need of a free car. 

In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Vista for the TJ Crossman car giveaway and your chance to nominate yourself or a friend. 

TJ will give the car away during the Vista Rod Run on Sunday, August 5th. 

To nominate yourself or someone in need, send a written submission to TJ Crossman's auto repair. 

