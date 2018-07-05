Border arrests fall by 18 percent in June; many are families

SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. authorities say border arrests fell 18 percent in June from a month earlier to the lowest levels since February.
Customs and Border Protection said Thursday that it made about 42,600 arrests in June compared with nearly 52,000 in May. That's still nearly double the number in June 2017.
It is unclear what drove the decline. Seasonal trends may be a big influence as scorching, potentially lethal heat deters crossers. President Donald Trump's "zero-tolerance" policy, which resulted in separation of hundreds of families, may also be a driver.
The Border Patrol, which polices between ports of entry, made about 34,000 arrests. The rest occurred at official border crossings.
More than 4 of 10 Border Patrol arrests were of people who came as families or children traveling alone.
Some immigrant U.S. Army reservists and recruits who enlisted in the military with a promised path to citizenship are being abruptly discharged, the Associated Press has learned.
Last week, Oregon State won the College World Series thanks in large part to Madison High School alum, Kevin Abel.
More than 1,493 pounds of trash and recycling were collected Thursday during the Surfrider Foundation San Diego's annual post-Fourth of July beach cleanups, the nonprofit announced.
A house in the South Bay is attracting attention for all the wrong reasons. In Thursday's Your Stories Investigation, residents told News 8 they are fed up with a house they claimed is ruining their neighborhood and called it an eyesore.
Rescuers in Thailand have been working tirelessly to remove a youth soccer team from a flooded cave.
High surf and extreme heat in San Diego could cause potentially dangerous conditions at the beach and throughout the region this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Authorities released the name of a 38-year-old Navy veteran killed last weekend in a predawn motorcycle crash that also seriously injured a motorist on state Route 94 in Oak Park.