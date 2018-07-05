Madison High School alum returns as C.W.S. hero - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Madison High School alum returns as C.W.S. hero

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Last week, Oregon State won the College World Series thanks in large part to Madison High School alum, Kevin Abel.

In the last week, Abel has been in two victory parades: one in Corvallis and one in Portland. He has lost track of the number of interviews he has done. Abel flew home to celebrate the Fourth of July with his family.

On Thursday, News 8's John Howard sat down with Kevin Abel to recount his College World Series experience.

A year ago, Abel was drafted in the 35th round by the Padres. His high school coach said Abel was set on going to college. His goal was to attend Oregon State to help win a World Series. Abel said he wanted to go where there was an opportunity to play and to win.

