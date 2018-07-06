Coronado to recycle impounded Lime bikes

CORONADO (NEWS 8) – The City of Coronado has been leading a tough crackdown on dockless bikes by impounding more than 100 bikes since March.

The city said that while some dockless bikes have been retrieved, others remain waiting in storage.

In March, the City of Coronado banned dockless bikes after deeming them as a public nuisance in March. Now, when found in the public right of way, they are ticketed and impounded the next day. Companies like ofo, Mobike and LimeBike can pay $45 to re-claim them, but LimeBike has been the only company to not pick up its company’s bikes.

“ofo and Mobike for the most part have paid their fees and picked up their equipment that has been confiscated. Lime has not picked up one piece of equipment,” said Clifford Maurer, Coronado’s Director of Public Services and Engineering.

The city has a 90-day holding period and bicycles not picked up by then get scrapped. Sixteen of the current confiscated bikes belong to LimeBike and they are all set to be recycled. “They have made no effort to pick them up and they have not been returning our phone calls,” said Maurer.

The City of Coronado doesn’t necessarily have to call LimeBike. The company can simply check their app and see via GPS that there is a mass pile of them at the storage yard.

News 8 reached out to LimeBike for comment but did not receive a reply for comment.

Maurer said recycling the bikes is the most feasible option. “We hope that at some point Lime steps up to the plate and exercises their corporate responsibility. They know where the bikes are, so come and pick them up.”

Maurer also said the reason auctioning off the bikes is not realistic is because the bikes could be sold at less than the cost for the labor to collect them – then sold back to the companies; thus, reigniting the vicious cycle.