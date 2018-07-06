Ocean Beach antique vendors find new home in Midway District

The Antique Center on Newport Avenue that was shut down in March in Ocean Beach to make way for a new Target Express has found a new location and is gearing up for a grand opening this Saturday.
A man was stabbed in the groin area Thursday night during a shouting match with a group of men in Old Town.
The City of Coronado has been leading a tough crackdown on dockless bikes by impounding more than 100 bikes since March.
Eric Lauer limited Arizona to a run over five innings, Austin Hedges homered for the first time since April 10 and the San Diego Padres opened a four-game series in the desert with a 6-3 victory over the slumping Diamondbacks on Thursday night.
Some immigrant U.S. Army reservists and recruits who enlisted in the military with a promised path to citizenship are being abruptly discharged, the Associated Press has learned.
Last week, Oregon State won the College World Series thanks in large part to Madison High School alum, Kevin Abel.
More than 1,493 pounds of trash and recycling were collected Thursday during the Surfrider Foundation San Diego's annual post-Fourth of July beach cleanups, the nonprofit announced.
U.S. authorities say border arrests fell 18 percent in June from a month earlier to the lowest levels since February.
A house in the South Bay is attracting attention for all the wrong reasons. In Thursday's Your Stories Investigation, residents told News 8 they are fed up with a house they claimed is ruining their neighborhood and called it an eyesore.