Ocean Beach antique vendors find new home in Midway District

OCEAN BEACH (NEWS 8) – The Antique Center on Newport Avenue that was shut down in March in Ocean Beach to make way for a new Target Express has found a new location and is gearing up for a grand opening this Saturday.

The new 18,000 square-foot warehouse will be filled with eclectic vendors – once vintage dealers at the former Ocean Beach Antique Center.

“OB was fantastic. We had built in foot traffic. It was wonderful,” said Glen Gorham. In April, the owners of the Antique Center closed and said it would lease the largest commercial space in Ocean Beach to Target Express. “We did not have anywhere to go. We were kind of freaking out,” said Gorham.

Another vendor, Matt Willis, who is known as the Tikiman, said he lit a tiki torch fire in hopes of finding a new place. He had been at the Antique Center for ten years. “It was heartbreaking, not only for us but for the people that would travel different parts of the country or even the world.”

According to Gorham, 75 percent of the vendors from the Antique Center, including the owner, moved to the Kurtz Street location. The new location is just as big if not bigger than the one in Ocean Beach. “Actually, a lot of people think it is more open. People are curating their spaces. It’s almost cooler.”

During Saturday’s grand opening of the Kurtz Street Vintage Marketplace, there will be a raffle where vintage items will be given away. The opening is from noon to 4 p.m.

A spokesperson for Target told News 8 the company is moving forward with the Ocean Beach location and remains excited about the possibility of opening, but does not have a set timeline.

The Ocean Beach Merchants Association said Target wants to wait until the North Park location opens first.