Explore the Great Barrier Reef at the Fleet Science Center

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - There are few things with such natural and raw beauty as the Great Barrier Reef.

San Diegans now have the opportunity to see one of the seven wonders of the natural world without having to hop on a plane for 17 hours! The Fleet Science Center has a new film opening up in the Heikoff Giant Dome Theater called Great Barrier Reef.

The film captures the natural beauty of the world’s largest living wonder and introduces viewers to the visionaries and citizen scientists who are helping the world better understand the awesome, vibrant living world that is the Barrier Reef. The film shows unique scenarios such as the birth of seahorses, the ability to swim alongside sea turtles and manta rays and viewers will even be able to experience the fluorescent corals at night.

Marine Biologist and the Director of Photography for the film, Richard Fitzpatrick joined News 8 Morning Extra to talk about what viewers can expect from this incredible film.

Get tickets here or at the Fleet Science Center box office.

Watch the trailer for Great Barrier Reef