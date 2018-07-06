Oceanside firefighter escapes knife attack at house fire

A suspect is in custody Friday after attempting to attack a firefighter with a knife at a house fire in Oceanside, officials said.
A record-breaking heat wave is expected to sweep through San Diego this weekend as Hurricane Fabio continues to cause strong rip currents and hazardous swimming conditions at county beaches, according to the National Weather Service.
San Diego Fire-Rescue will increase the number of on-duty firefighting crews, staff and fire apparatus in the city because of the hot weather forecasted Friday and through the weekend.
The Antique Center on Newport Avenue that was shut down in March in Ocean Beach to make way for a new Target Express has found a new location and is gearing up for a grand opening this Saturday.
The City of Coronado has been leading a tough crackdown on dockless bikes by impounding more than 100 bikes since March.
High pressure pressure over the Rocky Mountains will continue to strengthen over the Western United States. Record breaking maximum temperatures will be expected Friday, some records may be broken Saturday.
A man was stabbed in the groin area Thursday night during a shouting match with a group of men in Old Town.
Eric Lauer limited Arizona to a run over five innings, Austin Hedges homered for the first time since April 10 and the San Diego Padres opened a four-game series in the desert with a 6-3 victory over the slumping Diamondbacks on Thursday night.
Some immigrant U.S. Army reservists and recruits who enlisted in the military with a promised path to citizenship are being abruptly discharged, the Associated Press has learned.