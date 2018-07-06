Catching up with comedian Fortune Feimster

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - She is one of the funniest female comedians out there right now. She has been a full-time performer on “Chelsea Lately” and “The Mindy Project.”

Fortune Feimster is headlining comedy clubs all over the country and this weekend she will be in San Diego at the La Jolla Comedy Store.

Fortune joined Morning Extra to talk about her standup shows and she also showed the anchors how to properly dance while eating ice cream.