Mortuary van transporting corpse chases hit-and-run driver downtown

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Several people were reportedly injured overnight after a woman involved in an earlier hit-and-run collision ran a red light in downtown San Diego and was struck by two vehicles.



The crash happened around 11 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of G street and 14th street in San Diego's East Village neighborhood, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said.



Police told reporters at the scene that a man driving a vehicle transporting a body to the morgue was originally struck by the woman driving a pickup truck in Lemon Grove.



The man called 911 to report the hit-and-run collision then followed the pickup truck until it crashed at the intersection in East Village, Delimitros said.



At least two people were transported to the hospital following the three-car collision, according to reports. Their conditions were not immediately known.



Information about the other vehicles involved in the crash was not immediately available.



Police temporarily shut down the intersection to allow crews to replace a traffic light that was damaged in the crash.