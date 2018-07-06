Brush fire breaks out in Dulzura near SR-94

Stream live from your mobile device: http://kfmb.us/livestream

DULZURA (CNS) - A wildfire erupted in the far southern reaches of San Diego County Friday morning, blackening swaths of open land between back-country homes and gutting at least one structure.

The blaze broke out for unknown reasons shortly before 10:30 a.m. off state Route 94, near Community Building Road in Dulzura, according to the California Highway Patrol.

As of 11 a.m., the flames had spread over about 10 acres and engulfed a building. It was not immediately clear what type of structure it was.

There were no immediate evacuation orders

.#BuildingFire update: IC reports fire at 10 acres, dangerous rate of spread. Multiple units enroute. Immediate structure threat. — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 6, 2018

