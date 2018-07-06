Brush fire breaks out in Dulzura near SR-94

A fast-moving brush fire broke out alongside Interstate 8 near Viejas Casino amid scorching summer temperatures today, threatening numerous rural homes and sending a column of thick smoke over the East County.
A record-breaking heat wave is expected to sweep through San Diego this weekend as Hurricane Fabio continues to cause strong rip currents and hazardous swimming conditions at county beaches, according to the National Weather Service.
Firefighters are battling a one to two-acre brush fire burning near houses on SR-94 near Dulzura, according to California Highway Patrol.
Several people were reportedly injured overnight after a woman involved in an earlier hit-and-run collision ran a red light in downtown San Diego and was struck by two vehicles.
She is one of the funniest female comedians out there right now. She has been a full-time performer on “Chelsea Lately” and “The Mindy Project.”
A suspect is in custody Friday after attempting to attack a firefighter with a knife at a house fire in Oceanside, officials said.
San Diego Fire-Rescue will increase the number of on-duty firefighting crews, staff and fire apparatus in the city because of the hot weather forecasted Friday and through the weekend.
The Antique Center on Newport Avenue that was shut down in March in Ocean Beach to make way for a new Target Express has found a new location and is gearing up for a grand opening this Saturday.
The City of Coronado has been leading a tough crackdown on dockless bikes by impounding more than 100 bikes since March.