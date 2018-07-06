Hundreds of homes evacuated as fire breaks out in Camp Pendleton

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A brush fire erupted at Camp Pendleton Friday amid searing temperatures, forcing evacuations of base facilities and housing complexes, but no injuries were reported.

The broke out for unknown reasons around 11:30 a.m. in the Mainside area, according to the Marine Corps base, and had blackened about 125 acres as of mid-afternoon. There was no estimate on containment.

Evacuations were ordered for Lake O'Neill Recreational Park, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service building, the O'Neill Heights housing community, DeLuz Family Housing and DeLuz Child Development Center. Evacuees were directed to the Paige Field House.

About 750 homes had been evacuated as of 3 p.m.