Brush fire breaks out in Miramar, 20% contained, 100 acres

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A wildfire blackened swaths of hilly open terrain in the northeastern reaches of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Friday afternoon.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons about 3 p.m., according to MCAS Miramar public affairs.

Crews with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department helped base firefighting crews extinguish the blaze, which was posed no structural threats, said Capt. Matthew Gregory, director of communications for the northern San Diego USMC station.

By late afternoon, the personnel had halted the spread of the fire at roughly 100 acres, base officials reported.

