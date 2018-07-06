West Fire destroys Alpine's Campbell Creek Ranch

Residents at the Volunteers of America Renaissance Treatment Center between June 19 and June 21 may have been exposed to hepatitis A, San Diego County health officials announced Friday.
A brush fire erupted at Camp Pendleton Friday amid searing temperatures, forcing evacuations of base facilities and housing complexes, but no injuries were reported.
A wildfire blackened swaths of hilly open terrain in the northeastern reaches of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Friday afternoon.
A fast-moving East County wildfire leveled homes, blackened hundreds of acres and forced evacuations Friday while tearing through rural neighborhoods near Viejas Casino amid a blistering heat wave.
A record-breaking heat wave is expected to sweep through San Diego this weekend as Hurricane Fabio continues to cause strong rip currents and hazardous swimming conditions at county beaches, according to the National Weather Service.
Firefighters are battling a one to two-acre brush fire burning near houses on SR-94 near Dulzura, according to California Highway Patrol.
Several people were reportedly injured overnight after a woman involved in an earlier hit-and-run collision ran a red light in downtown San Diego and was struck by two vehicles.
A suspect is in custody Friday after attempting to attack a firefighter with a knife at a house fire in Oceanside, officials said.