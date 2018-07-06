West Fire destroys Alpine's Campbell Creek Ranch - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

West Fire destroys Alpine's Campbell Creek Ranch

ALPINE (NEWS 8) - The Campbell Creek Ranch in Alpine on Friday was destroyed by the West Fire.

This historic 48-acre ranch estate is tucked into a secluded valley in Alpine, and the Viejas Creek runs through it. The property borders the Cleveland National Forest.

This Ranch offered a unique and versatile setting to conduct a variety of events from fundraisers, birthday parties, bar/bat mitzvahs, sorority dinners, and quinceaneras. The Campbell Creek Ranch was also used as a filming and photo shot location.

The property dates back to the 1880's and its original size was believed to have been 300 acres.

