San Diego City Council: Pease challenging Zapf's council eligibility in court

A fast-moving wildfire ripped through rural neighborhoods near Viejas Casino amid a blistering heat wave Friday, leveling homes, blackening hundreds of acres, forcing evacuations and prompting Gov. Jerry Brown to declare a local state of emergency.
Two brush fires erupted at Camp Pendleton Friday amid searing temperatures. One of the fires forced evacuations of base facilities and housing complexes, but no injuries were reported.
Attorney and City Council hopeful Bryan Pease Friday filed a San Diego Superior Court petition challenging City Councilwoman Lorie Zapf's eligibility to run for another District 2 term during the November runoff election.
A wildfire blackened swaths of hilly open terrain in the northeastern reaches of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Friday afternoon.
A record-breaking heat wave swept into San Diego Friday, with the hot weather expected to continue into the weekend, while Hurricane Fabio continues to cause strong rip currents and hazardous swimming conditions at county beaches.
A San Diego federal judge Friday ordered the Trump administration to produce by 5 p.m. Saturday a list of all children under 5 who have been forcibly separated from their parents at the border.
Residents at the Volunteers of America Renaissance Treatment Center between June 19 and June 21 may have been exposed to hepatitis A, San Diego County health officials announced Friday.
Firefighters are battling a one to two-acre brush fire burning near houses on SR-94 near Dulzura, according to California Highway Patrol.
Several people were reportedly injured overnight after a woman involved in an earlier hit-and-run collision ran a red light in downtown San Diego and was struck by two vehicles.