One person killed in a crash on I-805 near City Heights

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 805 near City Heights early Saturday.

The crash, involving a white, older-model Toyota Corolla and a gray Toyota Camry, was reported on northbound I-805 near the Home Avenue exit just before 7:30 a.m.

The Corolla overturned but landed on its wheels, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A CHP dispatcher said there was one fatality. Another person was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz.

The right lane of the northbound 805 was shut down for an hour.

