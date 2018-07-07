One person killed in a crash on I-805 near City Heights

A Carlsbad man goes toe to toe with a bear and lives to tell the tale. Johnny Bolton said the wild animal broke the front door to the Tahoe cabin he was renting, just a day after another bear broke in. This time he was home. News 8's photojournalist Colleen Murphy shows us how a simple Karate move may have saved his life.
Thirty percent containment was reported Saturday for the fire east of Alpine, which has now destroyed 18 structures and damaged eight more, and fire officials began to ease some evacuation orders.
A record-breaking heat wave swept into San Diego Friday, with the hot weather expected to continue into the weekend, while Hurricane Fabio continues to cause strong rip currents and hazardous swimming conditions at county beaches.
A wildfire that blackened swaths of hilly open terrain in the northeastern reaches of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar was about 30 percent contained Saturday morning.
Firefighters Saturday reported total containment of a blaze that blackened swaths of open land and gutted a back-country home in Dulzura.
Camp Pendleton remains under extreme fire danger conditions Saturday after two brush fires erupted Friday amid searing temperatures. Patrons and personnel are reminded to avoid open flames.
Attorney and City Council hopeful Bryan Pease Friday filed a San Diego Superior Court petition challenging City Councilwoman Lorie Zapf's eligibility to run for another District 2 term during the November runoff election.
A San Diego federal judge Friday ordered the Trump administration to produce by 5 p.m. Saturday a list of all children under 5 who have been forcibly separated from their parents at the border.