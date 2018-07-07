Climb into a daring experience with Jungle Ropes at San Diego Zo - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Climb into a daring experience with Jungle Ropes at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - You’ll want to add this to your Summer Fun To Do List!

The the San Diego Zoo Safari Park has kicked off their Summer Safari full of cultural entertainment from around the world and exciting animal interactions.

News 8’s Ashley Jacobs ask takes you to the treetops to explore the Jungle Ropes obstacle course, and adventure that will leave you knowing what life in the trees is like!

Facebook Video: News 8's Ashley Jacobs says thrill seekers will love this at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park!

