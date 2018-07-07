Firefighter injured while fighting the West Fire speaks

ALPINE (NEWS 8) - In just a matter of hours flames ripped through the East County, forcing many to take off leaving their homes, and for some, their animals behind.



The West Fire broke out Friday morning just after 11 a.m. on the south side of Interstate 8 at West Willows Road in Alpine.



Into the evening it burned 400 acres, but overnight, firefighters were able to get a better handle on it. It's currently 30 percent contained. But 18 structures, including many homes, were destroyed.



CBS News 8's Abbie Alford spoke with a firefighter injured while battling the flames.

As fire engulfed both sides of Alpine Boulevard, Captain Mike Vacio was the second crew on the scene of the West Fire Friday.

Vacio, the father of two boys, suffered first degree burns on both of his ears, but he said he didn't panic. He went back to work and tried to save the mobile homes at Alpine Oaks Estates.

"Right away, as soon as that wall of heat hit me I knew I was burned, but it wasn't that bad to where I was going to go down," Vacio said.

The 28-year veteran Alpine firefighter said it was the heat, not the burns, that put him in the hospital.

"It was 110 degrees with 9 percent humidity and everyone was getting very fatigued, he said. We worked real hard to get there and I felt bad and my heart started to go and I knew that I was starting to get heat exhaustion."

Doctors say he was purple, but in the back of the ambulance the firefighter stayed on the job. Vacio noticed an 80-year-old woman stranded on the porch of her mobile home.

"I told the ambulance to pick her up and put her in the front seat and as they transported me, we transported her to the community center and dropped her off so she was safe," he said.

The selfless firefighter then called his wife, Clare, in Alpine and told her to evacuate.

"I just thank God it wasn't his time, as a firefighter's wife you always have to be ready for anything," she said.

Vacio was discharged from the hospital Saturday morning with first degree burns to his ears.

He says the firefighters and first responders are the reason many of the homes were saved, and they were just doing their job.

"That's why I love my job, that's why firefighters are so great," Vacio said.

Another firefighter near the homes that burned behind the Albertson's was treated for heat exhaustion and released.

