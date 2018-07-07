Firefighter injured while fighting the West Fire speaks

An unusual summer rainstorm sprinkled the West Fire Saturday, and firefighters lifted some evacuation orders as liens were established around 81 percent of the 504 acre blaze.
Some residents in Alpine returned home to good news Saturday after the West Fire destroyed 18 structures and damaged eight more in the neighborhood.
In just a matter of hours flames ripped through the East County, forcing many to take off leaving their homes, and for some, their animals behind.
A wildfire that blackened swaths of hilly open terrain in the northeastern reaches of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar is now 100 percent contained as of 6 p.m. Saturday.
You’ll want to add this to your Summer Fun To Do List! The the San Diego Zoo Safari Park has kicked off their Summer Safari full of cultural entertainment from around the world and exciting animal interactions.
Three separate brush fires at Camp Pendleton had scorched more than 1,500 acres early Saturday as officials lifted some evacuations.
A flash flood warning has been issued for North Central San Diego County by the National Weather Service. The warning is in effect until 5 p.m. Saturday.
A Carlsbad man goes toe to toe with a bear and lives to tell the tale. Johnny Bolton said the wild animal broke the front door to the Tahoe cabin he was renting, just a day after another bear broke in. This time he was home. News 8's photojournalist Colleen Murphy shows us how a simple Karate move may have saved his life.
