Residents return home to damaged communities after West Fire in Alpine

ALPINE (NEWS 8) - Some residents in Alpine returned home to good news Saturday after the West Fire destroyed 18 structures and damaged eight more in the neighborhood.

Residents say the fire tore through their neighborhood, just south of Interstate 8 near Alpine View Road and South Grade Road so quickly.

"There was a lot of spot fires popping up out of nowhere, as soon as you would turn around there would be a new fire," Neighbors Mike Marks and Bryan Meyers said.

Firefighters say some houses were fully engulfed when they arrived on scene.

On Saturday, fire crews doused several hot spots at a mobile home park where charred pieces of belongings were everywhere.

Two homes next door to each other on Viejas View Place and another on Campbell Creek Ranch were completely destroyed.

The Campbell Creek Ranch in Alpine was also destroyed by the West Fire. The historic 48-acre ranch estate is tucked into a secluded valley in Alpine, and the Viejas Creek runs through it. The property borders the Cleveland National Forest.

Neighbors say it was the perfect setting for brides and grooms to say, "I do."

Some of the horses that were rescued by authorities during the fire were returned to their owners. Lynn Augustyn, who owns some of the horses that were set free Friday, says the animals were all let out of their corrals.

"I was in Coronado when I got a phone call from my horse trainer saying my house was on fire, it was just frantic," she said.

Another horse owner, Bill cooper, says he thankful all of his horses survived.

"They suffered smoke inhalation, they all had it--they were five hours in black smoke, but they all lived," he said.

Both of their homes are still standing, but they say the loss is felt by everyone in the community.

"Alpine is a tight community, it's a big family up here and it’s really sad to see people they just lost everything," Cooper said.

RELATED COVERAGE