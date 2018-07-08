2 men injured in Imperial Beach carjacking

A man was pistol-whipped and his friend was cut or stabbed in the back Saturday when he let a prospective buyer drive his black Lexus in San Diego, authorities said. The robbery was reported about 8:35 p.m. in the 1500 block of 15th Street, San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims said.
The fire that scorched the communities near Alpine this weekend remained at 81 percent contained, CalFire San Diego reported Sunday morning. The fire is holding at 504 acres as firefighters battled the blaze through the night.
A wildfire that blackened swaths of hilly open terrain in the northeastern reaches of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar is now 100 percent contained as of 6 p.m. Saturday.
Three separate brush fires at Camp Pendleton have scorched more than 1,600 acres, but Sunday officials allowed residents to return to their homes.
Some residents in Alpine returned home to good news Saturday after the West Fire destroyed 18 structures and damaged eight more in the neighborhood.
In just a matter of hours flames ripped through the East County, forcing many to take off leaving their homes, and for some, their animals behind.
You’ll want to add this to your Summer Fun To Do List! The the San Diego Zoo Safari Park has kicked off their Summer Safari full of cultural entertainment from around the world and exciting animal interactions.
A Carlsbad man goes toe to toe with a bear and lives to tell the tale. Johnny Bolton said the wild animal broke the front door to the Tahoe cabin he was renting, just a day after another bear broke in. This time he was home. News 8's photojournalist Colleen Murphy shows us how a simple Karate move may have saved his life.
