Woman beaten with flashlight during argument in East Village, suspect arrested

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - One woman was hurt and another arrested Sunday after an argument led the suspect to hit the other woman repeatedly with a flashlight, authorities said. The incident was reported at 12:54 a.m. at 16th Street and Imperial Avenue, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.



"A 68-year-old female victim and 53-year-old female suspect got into an argument," Heims said. "During the argument the suspect used a large flashlight and hit the victim five to six times in the head and chest."



The suspect, identified as Angeline Harrison, fled to the area of 1500 Commercial Street where she was arrested, he said.



The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening, Heims said.