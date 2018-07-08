Body found at scene of small brush fire near Otay Mountain - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Body found at scene of small brush fire near Otay Mountain

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - US Border Patrol agents on Sunday found a body in the burn area of a small brush fire that scorched part of Otay Mountain late Saturday.

The fire, about a half-acre in size, was first reported to authorities at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, San Diego County Sheriff's Lt. Amber Baggs said.

Firefighters did an air drop on the blaze, Baggs said.

By morning, the fire was out, and Border Patrol agents in the area found a dead body in Copper Canyon about 12 hours after the fire was first reported, around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Border Patrol agent Eduardo Olmos said.

Authorities weren't immediately able to provide any information on the victim's identity, age or gender.

