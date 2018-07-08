Couple who lived in Alpine for decades lose home in West Fire

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Firefighters spent the day working to get full containment of the West Fire which was at 92 percent containment with 505 acres burned, according to the last update from Cal Fire San Diego.

Earlier Sunday all road closures and evacuation orders were lifted, but the number of structures destroyed has tripled to 56 including 34 homes.

News 8's Monique Griego reports from Alpine outside what use to be the home of a couple - Al and Sharon Haven - who lived in the area for decades.

Al said he was cherishing family photos more than ever before on Sunday.

"These are now the only pictures we have," he said.

On Friday, Al and his wife of 38 years lost everything when the West Fire engulfed their home, which sat on the top of Scenic View Road.

"Now we have a new start and we don't know what's going to happen but today we're here," Al said.

The property was especially important to the family because of how long it had been in Sharon's family.

Sharon moved in when she was just 9 years old.

"You never think that it's going to take your house," said Sharon. "[But] when I saw that fire and I saw it very early on from the back deck. I got my husband and I said, 'we're getting out of here and we're getting out of here right now.'"

The Havens got out with their two small dogs and "the clothes on their backs."

"It's just stuff but it was precious stuff," said Al. "But you look back and say, 'at least we have the memories of it.'"

Despite suffering such a devastating loss, on Sunday the couple is pushed through the pain to celebrate a very special milestone.

"Our family said, 'you know, it's still his birthday and it's his 88th birthday and it's certainly something to celebrate,'" said Sharon.

The couple's children, grandchildren and great grandchildren joined them to honor Al's birthday and help put smiles back on their faces.

"Turns out this is a pretty good break from the sorrow," said Al. "So, we'll start off our new memories here."

While nothing can replace what they've lost, the couple says they still have what is most important in each other, their family and their two little dogs.

The Havens' family set up a GoFundMe page to help them with the process of starting over. Click here for more information and to donate.