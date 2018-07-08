San Diego County preparing to help West Fire victims rebuild

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Three days after the West and Building fires broke out, San Diego County is preparing to help residents rebuild their lives.

"We want to be there to be ready to assist these fire victims," said recovery manager Amy Harbert. "Usually one of the first things that we see when someone comes in is making sure their immediate housing, food and shelter needs are taken care of and then helping them to think 'what's the next step and where to go from there?'"

A local assistance center is opening at 9 a.m. Monday at the Alpine Library. The goal is to put all the necessary services under one roof at one time.

"There will be multiple county departments there," said Harbert. "There will also be nonprofit partners such as the Red Cross and the Salvation Army; we will have a number of governmental agencies there."

Recovery workers are preparing to assist hundreds of people affected by the fires.

County fire and building inspectors have been assessing the damage. They estimate 34 homes and one commercial building were destroyed. 15 other homes were damaged.

They also found 21 out buildings destroyed and 5 damaged.

Those with the most serious needs will have a single liaison to help navigate the process, while others can meet with county employees most suited to assist, according to Harbert.

"Recovery is a process; it depends on where you are on the spectrum for what the needs may be," she said. "We want to be there for them right now in the beginning part of this process and we will stay with them in the process to assist them."