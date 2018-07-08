San Diego County preparing to help West Fire victims rebuild - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego County preparing to help West Fire victims rebuild

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Three days after the West and Building fires broke out, San Diego County is preparing to help residents rebuild their lives.

"We want to be there to be ready to assist these fire victims," said recovery manager Amy Harbert. "Usually one of the first things that we see when someone comes in is making sure their immediate housing, food and shelter needs are taken care of and then helping them to think 'what's the next step and where to go from there?'"

A local assistance center is opening at 9 a.m. Monday at the Alpine Library. The goal is to put all the necessary services under one roof at one time.

"There will be multiple county departments there," said Harbert. "There will also be nonprofit partners such as the Red Cross and the Salvation Army; we will have a number of governmental agencies there."

Recovery workers are preparing to assist hundreds of people affected by the fires.

County fire and building inspectors have been assessing the damage. They estimate 34 homes and one commercial building were destroyed. 15 other homes were damaged.

They also found 21 out buildings destroyed and 5 damaged.

Those with the most serious needs will have a single liaison to help navigate the process, while others can meet with county employees most suited to assist, according to Harbert.

"Recovery is a process; it depends on where you are on the spectrum for what the needs may be," she said. "We want to be there for them right now in the beginning part of this process and we will stay with them in the process to assist them."

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • 2 teenagers rescue near-drowning victim in Ocean Beach

    2 teenagers rescue near-drowning victim in Ocean Beach

    Sunday, July 8 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-07-09 02:11:58 GMT

    A teenage boy needing assistance while in the water at Ocean Beach was rescued by two other teenagers on Sunday, according to authorities. Investigators say the teen was trying to rescue his girlfriend from drowning, but he ended up needing saving himself.

     

    A teenage boy needing assistance while in the water at Ocean Beach was rescued by two other teenagers on Sunday, according to authorities. Investigators say the teen was trying to rescue his girlfriend from drowning, but he ended up needing saving himself.

     

  • Monsoons creep into East County, taunt San Diego with rain

    Monsoons creep into East County, taunt San Diego with rain

    Sunday, July 8 2018 10:09 PM EDT2018-07-09 02:09:55 GMT

    After a weekend of record-breaking heat, San Diego could experience some rain, clouds and humidity this week.

     

    After a weekend of record-breaking heat, San Diego could experience some rain, clouds and humidity this week.

     

  • West Fire: 505 acres burned, 92% contained, evacuations and road closures lifted

    West Fire: 505 acres burned, 92% contained, evacuations and road closures lifted

    Sunday, July 8 2018 9:23 PM EDT2018-07-09 01:23:29 GMT

    As fire lines were established on Sunday around 92 percent of the fire that swept through eastern Alpine, the confirmed number of structures lost in the blaze jumped to 56.

     

    As fire lines were established on Sunday around 92 percent of the fire that swept through eastern Alpine, the confirmed number of structures lost in the blaze jumped to 56.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.