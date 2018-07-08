2 teenagers rescue near-drowning victim in Ocean Beach

A teenage boy needing assistance while in the water at Ocean Beach was rescued by two other teenagers on Sunday, according to authorities. Investigators say the teen was trying to rescue his girlfriend from drowning, but he ended up needing saving himself.
After a weekend of record-breaking heat, San Diego could experience some rain, clouds and humidity this week.
As fire lines were established on Sunday around 92 percent of the fire that swept through eastern Alpine, the confirmed number of structures lost in the blaze jumped to 56.
Three days after the West and Building fires broke out, San Diego County is preparing to help residents rebuild their lives.
Firefighters spent the day working to get full containment of the West Fire which was at 92 percent containment with 505 acres burned, according to the last update from Cal Fire San Diego. But the number of structures destroyed has tripled to 56 including 34 homes. News 8's Monique Griego reports from Alpine outside what use to be the home of a couple who lived in the area for decades.
Firefighters spent the day working to get full containment of the West Fire which was at 92 percent containment with 505 acres burned, according to the last update from Cal Fire San Diego. But the number of structures destroyed has tripled to 56 including 34 homes. News 8's Monique Griego reports from Alpine outside what use to be the home of a couple who lived in the area for decades.
On Monday, the court will try to curb the caseload by assigning a judge to oversee misdemeanor immigration cases and holding large, group hearings that critics call assembly-line justice. The move puts California in line with other border states, and it captures the strain that zero tolerance has put on federal courts, particularly in the nation's most populous state, which has long resisted mass hearings for illegal border crossing.
On Monday, the court will try to curb the caseload by assigning a judge to oversee misdemeanor immigration cases and holding large, group hearings that critics call assembly-line justice. The move puts California in line with other border states, and it captures the strain that zero tolerance has put on federal courts, particularly in the nation's most populous state, which has long resisted mass hearings for illegal border crossing.
US Border Patrol agents on Sunday found a body in the burn area of a small brush fire that scorched part of Otay Mountain late Saturday.
One woman was hurt and another arrested Sunday after an argument led the suspect to hit the other woman repeatedly with a flashlight, authorities said. The incident was reported at 12:54 a.m. at 16th Street and Imperial Avenue, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.
A man was pistol-whipped and his friend was cut or stabbed in the back Saturday when he let a prospective buyer drive his black Lexus in San Diego, authorities said. The robbery was reported about 8:35 p.m. in the 1500 block of 15th Street, San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims said.
A wildfire that blackened swaths of hilly open terrain in the northeastern reaches of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar is now 100 percent contained as of 6 p.m. Saturday.