Woman killed after being hit by car on SR-94

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman was killed Sunday while walking in traffic along the Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway in San Diego, authorities said.



The woman wearing a black or brown dress was seen walking in westbound traffic lanes around 28th Street at 9:51 p.m. and then reported down in lanes at 9:56 p.m., the California Highway Patrol said.



All westbound lanes were shut down and traffic was diverted off the freeway at 30th Street, the CHP said.