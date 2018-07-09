Woman killed after being hit by car on SR-94

The Fund for Animals Wildlife Center in Ramona released new video of Eve the "Bare Bear" who is making progress after six months of care.
Temperatures will cool slightly over the week. Monsoonal moisture will make thunderstorm development possible, mainly over the mountains and deserts.
As fire lines were established Monday around 92 percent of the fire that swept through eastern Alpine, the confirmed number of structures lost in the blaze jumped to 57.
A woman was killed Monday while walking in traffic along the Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway in San Diego, authorities said.
Three days after the West and Building fires broke out, San Diego County is preparing to help residents rebuild their lives.
A teenage boy needing assistance while in the water at Ocean Beach was rescued by two other teenagers on Sunday, according to authorities. Investigators say the teen was trying to rescue his girlfriend from drowning, but he ended up needing saving himself.
Firefighters spent the day working to get full containment of the West Fire which was at 92 percent containment with 505 acres burned, according to the last update from Cal Fire San Diego. But the number of structures destroyed has tripled to 56 including 34 homes. News 8's Monique Griego reports from Alpine outside what use to be the home of a couple who lived in the area for decades.
On Monday, the court will try to curb the caseload by assigning a judge to oversee misdemeanor immigration cases and holding large, group hearings that critics call assembly-line justice. The move puts California in line with other border states, and it captures the strain that zero tolerance has put on federal courts, particularly in the nation's most populous state, which has long resisted mass hearings for illegal border crossing.
US Border Patrol agents on Sunday found a body in the burn area of a small brush fire that scorched part of Otay Mountain late Saturday.
One woman was hurt and another arrested Sunday after an argument led the suspect to hit the other woman repeatedly with a flashlight, authorities said. The incident was reported at 12:54 a.m. at 16th Street and Imperial Avenue, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.