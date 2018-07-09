Hairless bear making progress on road to recovery in Ramona

RAMONA (NEWS 8) - The Fund for Animals Wildlife Center in Ramona released new video of Eve the "Bare Bear" who is making progress after six months of care.

When she first arrived on Christmas Eve at The Fund for Animals Wildlife Center, she was entirely hairless -- hence her nickname -- due to a severe case of mange.

The Fund for Animals Wildlife Center in Ramona, CA rehabilitating bear with a severe case of mange and no fur. (July 2018)

Matthew Anderson, director of The Fund for Animals Wildlife Center, an affiliate of the Humane Society of the United States, says she had one of the worst cases of mange the team had ever seen and required intensive treatment.



“Eve is a very resilient bear! When she first arrived at our Wildlife Center Eve was almost entirely hairless with one of the worst cases of mange our team had ever seen and required months of intensive treatment. It took a lot of blood work, biopsies, skin treatments and medication but we are finally making progress and she continues to get better and better. She has even increased her weight by 73 pounds since she arrived! Test results confirm what our expert medical team had hoped, she is finally clear of mange and that she is growing hair back more and more with every passing day. This is a long process though and she does still have a lingering inflammatory dermatological skin infection. She doesn’t quite look like a completely healthy bear yet but we are pleased that she is certainly behaving more like one. We believe she will respond well to this latest round of medication and be able to grow all of her hair back. In the meantime we are giving her the best quality of life possible. She is very active and enjoys playing in her pool, climbing trees and eating an abundance of food.”



“Only time will tell us what tomorrow brings, but for now it is still our fervent wish that she is able to return to the wild one day.”

Black Bear is suffering from a severe case of mange and is almost completely without fur. (The HSUS)

Eve (patient #4319), a black bear cub who arrived at the center on Christmas Eve in 2017, with a severe case of mange. Sandy Huffaker/AP Images for the HSUS

Black Bear Patient #4319 May 31, 2018: Dr. Jane Meier and Volunteer, Dr. Petra Pierce along with FFAWC staff including RVT Gina Taylor attending. Christine Barton/The HSUS