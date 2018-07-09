The musical "Xanadu" rolls into the South Bay to celebrate roller disco

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Based on the 1980 film Xanadu, the musical Xanadu opened on Broadway in 2007.



The Tony-award winning show pokes fun at the eighties in this love story centered around roller disco.



OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista will present the musical beginning Friday, July 13.



News 8’s Ashley Jacobs gives you a sneak peek and gets roller skating lessons from the cast.



For ticket and scheduling information, visit their website.