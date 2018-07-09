The musical "Xanadu" rolls into the South Bay to celebrate roller disco

-
Three separate brush fires at Camp Pendleton have scorched more than 1,600 acres, but Sunday officials allowed residents to return to their homes.
Growing Kindness in Sunshine is a four month program aimed to connect our local communities through kindness using special installations, activities and community and charity events.
You may have heard of cosplay, well now there’s "pawsplay." Some pets will be putting their best paw forward and showing off their costumes in honor of Comic-Con.
Based on the 1980 film Xanadu, the musical Xanadu opened on Broadway in 2007.
Caltrans will begin repairs Monday on 71 miles of State Route 78 in Ramona and Escondido.
The Fund for Animals Wildlife Center in Ramona released new video of Eve the "Bare Bear" who is making progress after six months of care.
Temperatures will cool slightly over the week. Monsoonal moisture will make thunderstorm development possible, mainly over the mountains and deserts.
As fire lines were established Monday around 92 percent of the fire that swept through eastern Alpine, the confirmed number of structures lost in the blaze jumped to 57.
A woman was killed Monday while walking in traffic along the Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway in San Diego, authorities said.
Three days after the West and Building fires broke out, San Diego County is preparing to help residents rebuild their lives.
