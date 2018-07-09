Four-legged superheroes are taking over Hazard Center for PAWmicon

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - You may have heard of cosplay, well now there’s "pawsplay." Some pets will be putting their best paw forward and showing off their costumes in honor of Comic-Con.

The Helen Woodward Animal Center and Hazard Center are hosting the 6th Annual PAWmicon Convention Sunday, July 15 from 10 a.m.to 12 p.m. at Hazard Center in Mission Valley.

Here’s what you and your favorite furry friend can expect:

Carnival Games

Win comic-themed prizes

Fabulous photo area with costumes for your pup to borrow

Meet super adorable adoptable puppies dressed in PAWmicon costumes

For a $10 donation, enter into our costume contest

Free parking for the event and for taking the trolley to COMIC-CON

Music

Opportunity drawing

All proceeds benefit the animals and programs at Helen Woodward Animal Center.