Four-legged superheroes are taking over Hazard Center for PAWmicon

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - You may have heard of cosplay, well now there’s "pawsplay." Some pets will be putting their best paw forward and showing off their costumes in honor of Comic-Con.
The Helen Woodward Animal Center and Hazard Center are hosting the 6th Annual PAWmicon Convention Sunday, July 15 from 10 a.m.to 12 p.m. at Hazard Center in Mission Valley.
Here’s what you and your favorite furry friend can expect:
All proceeds benefit the animals and programs at Helen Woodward Animal Center.
