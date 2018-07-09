Growing Kindness in Sunshine: Connecting our communities through - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Growing Kindness in Sunshine: Connecting our communities through kindness

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Growing Kindness in Sunshine is a four month program aimed to connect our local communities through kindness using special installations, activities and community and charity events.

The program held through August 31 features sunshine and summer-inspired workshops, musical performances, activities that spark acts of kindness, and charity events led by Flower Hill Promenade merchants.

