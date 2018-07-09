San Diego police arrest assault suspect on Fiesta Island

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) — San Diego police arrested a man on Fiesta Island on Monday for reportedly threatening to douse a female acquaintance with gasoline and set her on fire in the area.

Officers initially believed the suspect might have been holed up in a camper parked in the 1000 Fiesta Island Drive, but the vehicle turned out to be unoccupied.

The man was arrested around 5:40 p.m.

The alleged victim was uninjured, the spokesman says.