San Diego police arrest assault suspect on Fiesta Island - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego police arrest assault suspect on Fiesta Island

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) — San Diego police arrested a man on Fiesta Island on Monday for reportedly threatening to douse a female acquaintance with gasoline and set her on fire in the area.

Officers initially believed the suspect might have been holed up in a camper parked in the 1000 Fiesta Island Drive, but the vehicle turned out to be unoccupied.

The man was arrested around 5:40 p.m. 

The alleged victim was uninjured, the spokesman says.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.