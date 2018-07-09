West Fire Assistance Center: Giving fire victims a good place to start

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Firefighters worked around the clock this weekend to put out the West Fire which destroyed several homes. As of Monday night, all road closures and evacuation orders have been lifted.

The fire burned more than 500 acres and was at 92 percent containment as of Monday evening but destroyed at least 56 structures, including 34-homes, since it broke out on Friday.

On Monday, an assistance center for displaced residents opened at the Alpine Branch Library.

News 8 met Jim and Carol Beaty at the center where dozens of families impacted by the West Fire gathered to begin the process of starting over.

"I have nothing. We all left with the clothes on our back and that was it," said Carol.

34 homes were destroyed in the fire and another 15 damaged, along with dozens of other structures.

"It's just unbelievable its gone," said Jim.

Jim and Carol showed News 8 what's left of their Scenic View Road property where they lived for 18 years.

"We had a lot of dreams for this house," Carol said. "18 years you'd think that it would have all been done by then but we just kinda took our time and as money allowed us we did it."

The Beaty's home was among several in the canyon destroyed. Neighbors said the fire came so quickly around that hill they had very little time to get out.

Jenna Bigger's parents live next door; all they could grab was their dog before evacuating.

"It looks like there's a shell of a house. I mean it is a shell of a house - there's nothing," said Jenna.

Later, they watched on TV as their home burned.

"It looked it was still here and then we saw smoke coming out of the chimney and so that's when we knew," said Jenna.

She invited News 8 inside what is left pointing out things that were spared and recalling memories that were made there.

"My dad proposed to my mom here and said 'I'll buy you this house if you marry me,'" said Jenna.

Despite the losses, a sense of optimism remains among those News 8 spoke to who are all vowing to stay.

"I hope we get to rebuild and I hope I get to have it the way it was," said Carol.

For now though, as they struggle to figure out what's next, the County of San Diego is putting all of its emergency resources in one place.

They even brought in therapy dogs to ease people's concerns - even if just for a bit.

"People don't know what to do after a disaster like this, so we want to make it as easy for them as possible and we want to be there for them every step of the way," said Jessica Northrup with the County of San Diego.

This is what the inside of one of the damaged homes in the Alpine fire looks like....family says they plan to rebuild @CBS8 @News8 @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/xZoLR0fJHN — Shannon Handy (@ShannonNews8) July 9, 2018

These dogs were brought in to comfort the fire victims in Alpine....they’re so sweet ?? @CBS8 @News8 @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/bVZGcxsG7j — Shannon Handy (@ShannonNews8) July 9, 2018

A show of gratitude for all of the firefighters who worked tirelessly to battle the #WestFire in Alpine @CBS8 @News8 @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/OtdqarjmXw — Shannon Handy (@ShannonNews8) July 10, 2018

