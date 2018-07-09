Driver accused in hit-and-run that killed homeless former Marine pleads not guilty

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A driver accused in a hit-and-run crash that killed a homeless marine veteran made her first court appearance Monday. Marie Salomon is charged in the death of Deryck Bacon who prosecutors say she ran over as he slept on a sidewalk in Hillcrest.

The 25-year-old Salomon and her passenger - 36-year-old Silvan Silla - appeared in front of a San Diego Superior court judge charged with felony hit-and-run causing death.

Both Salomon and Silla plead not guilty. Salomon said she didn't know she had hit anyone following the crash.

The defendants are accused of running over and killing 59-year-old Deryck Bacon - a homeless veteran - and then fleeing the scene.

Back in April after the incident first happened News 8 spoke with Salomon at her apartment and asked her about reports she'd gotten out of her vehicle to check what she hit.

"I did, but I just checked the car in the front," she said.

Salomon said she only checked the front of the car and didn't see anything but debris from the bushes she hit.

On Monday, her lawyer declined to comment, but News 8 did speak with Silla's attorney and asked how someone could not know they hit someone in a car.

"My first response would be, if you're the passenger that's different than being the driver," defense attorney Bradley Corbett said. "If it's late at night and the conditions are such, you're not sure what you hit."

While Corbett has yet to see all the evidence he believes there may be a video of what happened.

"My client adamantly denies any knowledge of killing someone," he said. "Obviously, it's a terrible situation, but that's what going to be played out in court."

News 8 also asked prosecutors about why Salomon was charged two months after the incident despite being quickly identified by police.

"Law enforcement is doing their due diligence," said Deputy Disctrict Attorney Zach Wallace. "They want to make sure they have the right people, they want to make sure they speak to the witnesses [and] get all the evidence that might exist out there."

RELATED COVERAGE