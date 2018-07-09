Zevely Zone: If love is a game, this Over The Line couple is win - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Zevely Zone: If love is a game, this Over The Line couple is winning

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — It's a San Diego tradition: the 65th annual Old Mission Beach Athletic Club Over The Line tournament returns to Fiesta Island this weekend.

In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff shows us how two "hall of fame" players fell in love with the sport - and each other.

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.  

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.