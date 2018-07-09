Carmel Mountain golf course closes, residents voice concerns

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Another beloved golf course in San Diego county is closing its doors. The owner of the Carmel Mountain Ranch Country Club says rising water rates are to blame.

Residents are worried about what will happen to all the open land in the area. In the short-term they're concerned whether the owner will maintain the land.

Monday was the last day with friends, family and former workers enjoying the course.

Country club general manager Kevin Hwang tells News 8 water rates doubled and they couldn't afford to keep the course open.

Residents who live nearby are now left wondering about the future of the open space they've grown accustomed to.

Some fear it will go up for sale and eventually turn into more housing. Others worry it will go into disrepair and hurt property values.

Eric Edelman lives nearby and is working to resurrect the Carmel Mountain Ranch/Sabre Springs Planning Group.

The group is currently inactive because of a lack of board members.

Now with the course closing he says there's renewed interest in having a say in community planning.

The group will have its first meeting to discuss the issues on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Carmel Mountain Ranch Recreation Center