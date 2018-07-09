Carmel Mountain golf course closes, residents voice concerns

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Another beloved golf course in San Diego county is closing its doors. The owner of the Carmel Mountain Ranch Country Club says rising water rates are to blame.
Residents are worried about what will happen to all the open land in the area. In the short-term they're concerned whether the owner will maintain the land.
Monday was the last day with friends, family and former workers enjoying the course.
Country club general manager Kevin Hwang tells News 8 water rates doubled and they couldn't afford to keep the course open.
Residents who live nearby are now left wondering about the future of the open space they've grown accustomed to.
Some fear it will go up for sale and eventually turn into more housing. Others worry it will go into disrepair and hurt property values.
Eric Edelman lives nearby and is working to resurrect the Carmel Mountain Ranch/Sabre Springs Planning Group.
The group is currently inactive because of a lack of board members.
Now with the course closing he says there's renewed interest in having a say in community planning.
The group will have its first meeting to discuss the issues on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Carmel Mountain Ranch Recreation Center
The golf course at Carmel Mountain Ranch Country Club is closed. Now some residents are worried how it will affect their property values if it isn't maintained. pic.twitter.com/P7qAIYptuv— Brandon Lewis (@BrandonNews8) July 9, 2018
Dozens of people showed up Monday night to a meeting in Mission Beach to discuss Mayor Kevin Faulconer's new plan for regulating short term vacation rentals. The plan puts limits the number of short-term rentals, but not in Mission Beach.
Some furry friends are bringing a lot of smiles to senior health center in North County San Diego, but these animal companions actually run on batteries. News 8 found the "purr-fect" companion at the Glenbrook Health Center where robotic pets are changing the lives of people living there with memory impairment.
Some furry friends are bringing a lot of smiles to senior health center in North County San Diego, but these animal companions actually run on batteries. News 8 found the "purr-fect" companion at the Glenbrook Health Center where robotic pets are changing the lives of people living there with memory impairment.
One of the structures destroyed by the West Fire was a popular wedding venue; Campbell Creek Ranch was reduced to rubble by the fast-moving flames last week. Where the once picturesque ranch stood now sits charred remains.
Another beloved golf course in San Diego county is closing its doors. The owner of the Carmel Mountain Ranch Country Club says rising water rates are to blame.
It's a San Diego tradition: the 65th annual Old Mission Beach Athletic Club Over The Line tournament returns to Fiesta Island this weekend. In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff shows us how two "hall of fame" players fell in love with the sport - and each other.
A driver accused in a hit-and-run crash that killed a homeless marine veteran made her first court appearance Monday. Marie Salomon is charged in the death of Deryck Bacon who prosecutors say she ran over as he slept on a sidewalk in Hillcrest.
News 8 is happy to share an update on a heart-warming rescue we captured during the West Fire last week. Our cameras were rolling when firefighters carried a dog named Riley to safety and the video quickly went viral online and has been viewed thousands of times on social media.
CalFire reports that the West Fire is at 95 percent containment as of Monday evening. As fire lines were established Monday around the fire that swept through eastern Alpine, the confirmed number of structures lost in the blaze jumped to 57.
San Diego police arrested a man on Fiesta Island on Monday for reportedly threatening to douse a female acquaintance with gasoline and set her on fire in the area.
Firefighters worked around the clock this weekend to put out the West Fire which destroyed several homes. On Monday, an assistance center for displaced residents opened at the Alpine Branch Library.