Campbell Creek Ranch: Wedding venue owners raced to escape West Fire

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — One of the structures destroyed by the West Fire was a popular wedding venue; Campbell Creek Ranch was reduced to rubble by the fast-moving flames last week.
Where the once picturesque ranch stood now sits charred remains. The venue hosted hundreds of wedding on the sprawling property - until the fire came roaring through.
"When you're witnessing, in real time, what's happening on your property and there's nothing you can do, it's difficult," said Campbell Creek Ranch owner Janice Campbell. "I had it all ready to go. All the important things: the files, the papers, they were set aside. Never did I dream that it would be so fast you couldn't get anything. My husband didn't get his wallet or his phone."
Janice owns the property with her husband and the two were at home on the ranch watching the World Cup last week.
"All of a sudden the TV went out. And I just froze [and] thought, 'this is odd,' said Janice. "I just looked out and there was smoke billowing off the hill toward our house, toward our pool. I mean, you could see minutes away or not even."
The couple split up in different directions to warn others on the property. Then they escaped as the buildings started to burn.
"We lost everything," said Janice. "And I mean my great-grandparent's things; my husband just remembered he lost his World War II letters between his father and his mother, those are gone; all his father's medals are gone."
The family spent Monday going through what's left.
"It's not the same ranch, that's for sure, but things grow back," said Janice.
Now the two are trying to figure out how best to move forward.
"You have what you have. You can't look back and you just have to be grateful you're alive, you're well and that you're well enough to start over," said Janice.
RELATED COVERAGE
Dozens of people showed up Monday night to a meeting in Mission Beach to discuss Mayor Kevin Faulconer's new plan for regulating short term vacation rentals. The plan puts limits the number of short-term rentals, but not in Mission Beach.
Some furry friends are bringing a lot of smiles to senior health center in North County San Diego, but these animal companions actually run on batteries. News 8 found the "purr-fect" companion at the Glenbrook Health Center where robotic pets are changing the lives of people living there with memory impairment.
Some furry friends are bringing a lot of smiles to senior health center in North County San Diego, but these animal companions actually run on batteries. News 8 found the "purr-fect" companion at the Glenbrook Health Center where robotic pets are changing the lives of people living there with memory impairment.
One of the structures destroyed by the West Fire was a popular wedding venue; Campbell Creek Ranch was reduced to rubble by the fast-moving flames last week. Where the once picturesque ranch stood now sits charred remains.
Another beloved golf course in San Diego county is closing its doors. The owner of the Carmel Mountain Ranch Country Club says rising water rates are to blame.
It's a San Diego tradition: the 65th annual Old Mission Beach Athletic Club Over The Line tournament returns to Fiesta Island this weekend. In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff shows us how two "hall of fame" players fell in love with the sport - and each other.
A driver accused in a hit-and-run crash that killed a homeless marine veteran made her first court appearance Monday. Marie Salomon is charged in the death of Deryck Bacon who prosecutors say she ran over as he slept on a sidewalk in Hillcrest.
News 8 is happy to share an update on a heart-warming rescue we captured during the West Fire last week. Our cameras were rolling when firefighters carried a dog named Riley to safety and the video quickly went viral online and has been viewed thousands of times on social media.
CalFire reports that the West Fire is at 95 percent containment as of Monday evening. As fire lines were established Monday around the fire that swept through eastern Alpine, the confirmed number of structures lost in the blaze jumped to 57.
San Diego police arrested a man on Fiesta Island on Monday for reportedly threatening to douse a female acquaintance with gasoline and set her on fire in the area.
Firefighters worked around the clock this weekend to put out the West Fire which destroyed several homes. On Monday, an assistance center for displaced residents opened at the Alpine Branch Library.