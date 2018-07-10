Campbell Creek Ranch: Wedding venue owners raced to escape West Fire

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — One of the structures destroyed by the West Fire was a popular wedding venue; Campbell Creek Ranch was reduced to rubble by the fast-moving flames last week.

Where the once picturesque ranch stood now sits charred remains. The venue hosted hundreds of wedding on the sprawling property - until the fire came roaring through.

"When you're witnessing, in real time, what's happening on your property and there's nothing you can do, it's difficult," said Campbell Creek Ranch owner Janice Campbell. "I had it all ready to go. All the important things: the files, the papers, they were set aside. Never did I dream that it would be so fast you couldn't get anything. My husband didn't get his wallet or his phone."

Janice owns the property with her husband and the two were at home on the ranch watching the World Cup last week.

"All of a sudden the TV went out. And I just froze [and] thought, 'this is odd,' said Janice. "I just looked out and there was smoke billowing off the hill toward our house, toward our pool. I mean, you could see minutes away or not even."

The couple split up in different directions to warn others on the property. Then they escaped as the buildings started to burn.

"We lost everything," said Janice. "And I mean my great-grandparent's things; my husband just remembered he lost his World War II letters between his father and his mother, those are gone; all his father's medals are gone."

The family spent Monday going through what's left.

"It's not the same ranch, that's for sure, but things grow back," said Janice.

Now the two are trying to figure out how best to move forward.

"You have what you have. You can't look back and you just have to be grateful you're alive, you're well and that you're well enough to start over," said Janice.

