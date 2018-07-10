Brush fire breaks out near Daley Ranch in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (NEWS 8) - A brush fire has erupted in Escondido.

The fire has burned about 5 acres and is not threatening any structures, fire officials say.

It's burning in steep, difficult terrain on the trails at Daley Ranch in Escondido.

Firefighters are having a hard time gaining access to the fire on the ground.

The fire is 30% contained and burning at a slow rate of spread.

Facebook Video: Chopper 8 over brush fire burning near Daley Ranch in Escondido.

#RinconFire [update] IC reports the fire is still estimated to be 5 acres and is 30% contained. pic.twitter.com/cZgd5Ot7UF — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 10, 2018

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for further updates.