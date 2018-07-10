Brush fire breaks out near Daley Ranch in Escondido - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Brush fire breaks out near Daley Ranch in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (NEWS 8) - A brush fire has erupted in Escondido. 

The fire has burned about 5 acres and is not threatening any structures, fire officials say.

It's burning in steep, difficult terrain on the trails at Daley Ranch in Escondido. 

Firefighters are having a hard time gaining access to the fire on the ground.  

The fire is 30% contained and burning at a slow rate of spread.

