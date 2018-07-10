Brush fire breaks out near Daley Ranch in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (NEWS 8) - A brush fire has erupted in Escondido.
The fire has burned about 5 acres and is not threatening any structures, fire officials say.
It's burning in steep, difficult terrain on the trails at Daley Ranch in Escondido.
Firefighters are having a hard time gaining access to the fire on the ground.
The fire is 30% contained and burning at a slow rate of spread.
Facebook Video: Chopper 8 over brush fire burning near Daley Ranch in Escondido.
#RinconFire [update] IC reports the fire is still estimated to be 5 acres and is 30% contained. pic.twitter.com/cZgd5Ot7UF— CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 10, 2018
