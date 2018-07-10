Helping wildfire victims recover and rebuild

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Firefighters are nearing full containment on the West Fire, but the need for help for the people who lost it all is just beginning, and Feeding San Diego is doing their part to help.

The group holds food giveaways twice a month in Alpine, so Tuesday’s giveaway was scheduled ahead of the fire however the blaze did impact the amount of food that was donated.

From fruits and vegetables to boxed items, blankets and toiletries, Feeding San Diego’s giveaway outside the First Baptist Church in Alpine is another example of how the community is coming together after such tragic loss.

Friday’s fire ripped through Alpine quickly destroying nearly three dozen homes and damaging several others.

Tony Hanlon lost his home of 16 years and is now staying with a friend.

As he struggles to figure out what is next, he says these donations give him some sense of relief.

Another food giveaway has been added because of the fire on Wednesday, July 18th from 9:30 to 10:30 at the First Baptist Church in Alpine.

There is no need to sign up, you can simply show up.

Other donation centers like the one at Boulder Oaks Elementary School in Alpine are looking for luggage, new pillows, bedding, gift cards, large bins and volunteers to sort through donated clothes.

Images from donation center at Boulder Oaks Elementary School