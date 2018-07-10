West Fire: Alpine community helping wildfire victims recover, rebuild

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — As firefighters have worked to contain the West Fire, the Alpine and San Diego communities have work to help those displaced by the fire.

Just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Cal Fire announced that the fire was 100 percent contained. It burned a little more than 500 acres and destroyed 65 buildings – including almost three dozen homes.

Since Friday when the fire began, people have donated countless items for fire victims; just one example of how the Alpine community has stepped up to help.

From animal food and kitchen supplies to toiletries and clothes donations have poured in for those impacted by the West Fire which.

“I care about people and I love people and it breaks my heart anytime I see a tragedy happen," said Stephanie Sorrels.

Sorrels started the collection at a nearby ranch before moving it to Boulder Oaks Elementary School after running out of room for donations.

“We were taking everything and anything, but we maxed out on clothing and supplies like that," she said.

Somethings they do need are masks and gloves to help victims sift through whatever’s left of their homes and property.

Which is exactly what Cinda Jauregui came to the donation center for.

“I just never ever thought it would happen to us," said Cinda.

Not much of her home on Scene View Road remained after the fire swept through the area. Cinda and her husband - both retired San Diego police officers – had lived there for 25 years.

“It's devastating, of course," Cinda said. "I think I’m numb. It hasn’t really soaked in yet.”

Cinda says she drove through flames to escape, leaving everything but her dogs and husband behind.

Despite the loss, Cinda found a sign of hope. Among the ashes she located her late mother's wedding ring set; one of her most prized possessions.

Amazing! Retired @SanDiegoPD officer finds her late mother’s rings in the ashes of her burned home in Alpine....says they’re among her most prized possessions @CBS8 @News8 @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/2TgrgSPnnR — Shannon Handy (@ShannonNews8) July 10, 2018

Moving forward, Cinda plans to rebuild saying the support she's received has it much easier to start over.

"Everybody just opened up their hearts and homes for us and it’s just amazing," said Cinda.

The donation center will be open at least through Sunday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, Feeding San Diego is also doing their part to help.

The group holds food giveaways twice a month in Alpine, so a giveaway they did Tuesday morning was actually scheduled ahead of the fire; however, the blaze did impact the amount of food that was donated.

From fruits and vegetables to boxed items, blankets and toiletries, Feeding San Diego’s giveaway outside the First Baptist Church in Alpine was another example of how the community is coming together after such tragic loss.

Another food giveaway has been added because of the fire on Wednesday, July 18th from 9:30 to 10:30 at the First Baptist Church in Alpine.

There is no need to sign up, victims of the fire can simply show up.

When disaster strikes, the Alpine community steps up. Look at all of these donations that have come in since Friday ?? pic.twitter.com/EYMC6uDA58 — Shannon Handy (@ShannonNews8) July 10, 2018

A show of gratitude for all of the firefighters who worked tirelessly to battle the #WestFire in Alpine @CBS8 @News8 @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/OtdqarjmXw — Shannon Handy (@ShannonNews8) July 10, 2018

Images from donation center at Boulder Oaks Elementary School

