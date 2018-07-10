Golfers tee off in IMG Academy Junior World Championships

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Some of the world's best golfers are teeing off throughout San Diego County Tuesday and they're all kids.



The IMG Academy Junior World Championships are underway with more than 1,200 participants representing 56 countries and 42 states.



Spectators are welcome to flock to the different golf courses throughout the San Diego area to see children as young as 5 play and catch a glimpse of golf's next starts as the oldest teens are playing at Torrey Pines.



CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs takes you to La Jolla for more information.