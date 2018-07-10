3-year-old becomes San Diego firefighter for a day

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A very special 3 year old received an awesome surprise from Make-A-Wish San Diego.

Colton is battling leukemia, but on Tuesday he got to become firefighter for a day!

As part of Colton’s wish- he was a part of a police motorcade, he toured and trained at two different fire stations, he saw the San Diego Fire helicopter and finally he met the pilot, crew chief, and rescue medic of the chopper.

This special day of experiences for 3-year-old Colton made possible by several people at SDFD, @wishsandiego and @SanDiegoPD

Colton is an honorary SDFD firefighter! pic.twitter.com/uQFxf696uB — SDFD (@SDFD) July 10, 2018

Colton’s wish was graciously adopted by Dr. Eric Greenburg to leave a legacy in honor of his parents by granting life-affirming wishes for children with cancer.