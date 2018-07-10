3-year-old becomes San Diego firefighter for a day - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

3-year-old becomes San Diego firefighter for a day

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A very special 3 year old received an awesome surprise from Make-A-Wish San Diego.

Colton is battling leukemia, but on Tuesday he got to become firefighter for a day!

As part of Colton’s wish- he was a part of a police motorcade, he toured and trained at two different fire stations, he saw the San Diego Fire helicopter and finally he met the pilot, crew chief, and rescue medic of the chopper.

Colton’s wish was graciously adopted by Dr. Eric Greenburg to leave a legacy in honor of his parents by granting life-affirming wishes for children with cancer.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.