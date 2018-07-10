Straight No Chaser performing at Humphreys Concerts Tuesday night

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Straight No Chaser started out as a group of students from Indiana University who liked to sing.

Now, years later, this group of 10 talented guys are on a world-wide tour and bringing their a capella performance right here to San Diego on Tuesday night.

The group stopped by Morning Extra ahead of their performance at Humphreys to chat about their tour - and, of course, perform a little something.

Check out Straight No Chaser's video for "That's What I Like":

To view on YouTube, click here.