Cement truck tumbles onto sewer line near SDSU

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A cement truck impacted a sewage line after it fell into a trench and came to rest on what was initially thought to be a gas line at a construction site near San Diego State University Tuesday.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. at 55th Street and Remington Road in the College area.

SDG&E has detected no gas leak and say there are no elevated levels in the area.

Crews are still assessing the situation. The intersection in the area remains closed.

