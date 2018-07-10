Water Authority offers incentives to replace grass in San Diego County

A cement truck impacted a sewage line after it fell into a trench and came to rest on what was initially thought to be a gas line at a construction site near San Diego State University Tuesday.
Residents in San Diego County now can receive $2.75 per square foot for replacing turf with sustainable landscaping features as part of a new Landscape Transformation Program launched Tuesday across Southern California.
Straight No Chaser started out as a group of students from Indiana University who liked to sing. Now, years later, this group of 10 talented guys are on a world-wide tour and bringing their a capella performance right here to San Diego on Tuesday night.
Firefighters are nearing full containment on the West Fire, but the need for help for the people who lost it all is just beginning, and Feeding San Diego is doing their part to help.
Some of the world's best golfers are teeing off throughout San Diego County Tuesday and they're all kids. The IMG Academy Junior World Championships are underway with more than 1,200 participants representing 56 countries and 42 states.
Two family groups of burrowing owls were brought to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park to receive treatment for a dangerous parasite, zoo officials announced Tuesday.
Local immigrant activists initiated a hunger strike Tuesday in San Ysidro to peacefully demand the immediate abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.