Firefighters battling small brush fire near Deer Springs Road

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Cal Fire has stopped the spread of a small brush fire of of Interstate 15 and Deer Springs Road.

Fire authorities have blocked the number four lane on the northbound 15.

#DeerFire [update] IC reports the forward rate of spread of the fire has been stopped, the #4 lane of northbound I-15 has been closed for firefighter and public safety. Crews are expected to remain at scene for 2 hrs, please drive with caution when in the area. — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 10, 2018

Get the latest News 8 Traffic updates »