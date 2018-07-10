Zevely Zone: Search to find missing mastiff named Rain - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Zevely Zone: Search to find missing mastiff named Rain

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Six weeks ago Tuesday, a mastiff named rain ran away from her home in Rancho Sante Fe.

But instead of giving up hope, the search for this dog is growing.

In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff shows us a map of confirmed sightings of the missing mastiff. To follow along in the search for Rain, click here.

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.  

