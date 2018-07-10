No charges filed against San Diego Lyft driver accused of stabbing passenger

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - The District Attorney's Office on Tuesday declined to file charges against a Lyft driver who, according to San Diego police, stabbed a passenger in the chest during an argument on where to be dropped off.



Ali Kendirli, 33, was arrested in the early morning hours of July 1 in Linda Vista and was released after posting bail.

A spokesman for the DA's office didn't elaborate on the decision, saying: "We can only file charges in a case when we believe we can prove them beyond a reasonable doubt."



Police said Kendirli was driving three people who could not give a location where to be dropped off at 1:16 a.m. During an ensuing argument, Kendirli told the three passengers to get out of the car in the 6100 block of Caminito Del Oeste, according to police, who alleged that the dispute escalated and Kendirli allegedly stabbed one of the passengers.



At the time of the incident, in a statement to City News Service, Lyft called the allegations against Kendirli "disturbing and unacceptable."



"We have permanently deactivated the driver," the transportation service said. "Our thoughts are with the passenger, who we have reached out to offer our full support and assistance. We stand ready to assist law enforcement with an investigation."

