Controversy over immigration protest in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD (NEWS 8) – Controversy erupted Tuesday night in Carlsbad in the aftermath of a protest against President Trump’s immigration policy.

Organizers of the Families Belong Together rally said they have been threatened with a fine for violating a city ordinance that requires a permit for a gathering of more than 50 people.

"These rights are fundamental to our country and I believe the survival of our democracy is dependent upon them now more than ever. Although others carried on in protest and thankfully exercised individual freedoms of speech, make no mistake the signs were perceived as threats," said a Carlsbad resident.

The issue were signs that were put up by the city warning a permit is required for special events with more than 50 people. Organizers ended up canceling a rally last month after they said some attendees felt uncomfortable.

"Whatever your opinion is about the events, you are going to see demonstrations springing up quickly without time for the permit process use due to evens in the news," said Noel Green.

A city spokesperson told News 8 the police up the signs at the direction of the city attorney. The same code that requires a permit for large gatherings also requires the city to post notices of unpermitted events.

This was the first occasion has City of Carlsbad has put the signs up. Because the discussion of the municipal code was not on Tuesday’s City Council agenda, it could not be discussed. "Because this is not an agenda item, we cannot discuss it or make any decisions on it. I request that we agendize it so we can address it," said Carlsbad Mayor-pro-temp Keith Blackburn.

The City Council did agreed to agendize the issue.