Escondido: Woman surprises her "guardian angel" with new bike

Controversy erupted Tuesday night in Carlsbad in the aftermath of a protest against President Trump’s immigration policy.
A new campaign against short term vacation has popped up one week before Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s proposed regulations are set to go before the San Diego City Council.
Rookie left-hander Eric Lauer came within one out of his first career complete game before allowing Max Muncy's home run, and Wil Myers homered for the sixth time in four games to lead the San Diego Padres over the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-1 on Tuesday night.
CalFire on Tuesday reported that the West Fire in Alpine has been fully contained, but fire crews will continue to be assigned for patrol purposes.
Firefighters worked Tuesday to fully extinguish two small, slow-moving wildland blazes that erupted overnight near the international border in Otay Mesa and on a mountainside near Escondido.
The District Attorney's Office on Tuesday declined to file charges against a Lyft driver who, according to San Diego police, stabbed a passenger in the chest during an argument on where to be dropped off.
A former Torrey Pines High School student pleaded guilty Tuesday to posting threats targeting the school on his Instagram account and will spend a minimum of six months in a residential treatment facility.
Six weeks ago Tuesday, a mastiff named rain ran away from her home in Rancho Sante Fe. But instead of giving up hope, the search for this dog is growing.
Firefighters are nearing full containment on the West Fire, but the need for help for the people who lost it all is just beginning, and Feeding San Diego is doing their part to help.